Jones: Insurance companies may profit while Wyoming patients suffer

The ability to limit the value of copay assistance to patients is an insurance benefit design called accumulator adjustment programs. By making it more difficult for patients to reach their out-of-pocket spending maximum, insurers can use this tactic to more or less get paid twice, once when they receive the value of the manufacturer assistance and then again when the patient is forced to pay the full price of a brand-name medication. It’s essentially government-sanctioned double-dipping for insurance companies.

Intentionally increasing the cost of daily medications could have serious impacts on the many people in Wyoming who depend on those drugs to stabilize their mental illness. Studies have directly linked higher out-of-pocket costs to reduced adherence to drug regimens, making it more likely that patients who cannot afford to follow their doctor’s recommendations will see their symptoms reappear or worsen. That may mean more trips to clinics, emergency rooms and hospitals, expensive outcomes that not only hurt patients but also increase costs for insurers, potentially wiping out the savings they realized by adopting the accumulator adjustment programs.

Ultimately, this change is anti-patient and quite frankly, it could not come at a worse time. Our nation is still in the midst of a global pandemic and patients should not have to face additional financial barriers to receive the care they need. Congress should delay the policy change in the 2021 NBPP final rule until after this public health emergency has passed. A delay will allow time for policymakers to fully evaluate the consequences of the change and ensure that patient harm is minimized moving forward. Please join NAMI Wyoming in speaking out against accumulator adjustment programs.

Amanda Jones is the executive director of National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming.

