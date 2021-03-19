Jones: The “medical” marijuana myth

Interestingly, during the pandemic, several states with both retail and medical marijuana closed the retail shops but declared the “medical” stores essential businesses. Guess what? Applications for medical cards went through the roof. Who knew so many users needed their “medicine.” Really, it’s all about getting access to the drug however it’s labeled.

Wyoming citizens need to closely watch the debate on this bill. It is a complicated and extensive bill and took time to craft, however, it was filed last minute. I believe this was done on purpose so as to limit public awareness prior to the hearings by the Judiciary Committee. The hearing combined HB209 along with the postponed hearing on HB082 (a medical marijuana feasibility study).

As the hearing opened Chairman Olsen stated that the merits of “medical” marijuana were not the heart of what comments he wanted to hear on HB209. Yet, 80% of the testimony allowed had to do with mostly anecdotal information about the benefits of medical marijuana and not the retail aspects of the bill and almost nothing on HB082.

I guess the moving on of HB209 should have been expected. After all, Chairman Olson was the sponsor of HB209 and left his chair to introduce the bill. Committee members Provenza, Yin, Zwonitzer were cosponsors of this bill. That’s four votes in the bag before the hearing began.

Chairman Olsen then returned to his chair to direct the hearing on his own bill. I don’t know what the ethics involved here are but it seems to me that a sponsor of a bill should not be involved in moving it through a committee they chair. “Medical marijuana” may not be the only Trojan Horse at work here.

Richard Jones has worked as an EMT, in law enforcement, as branch director of training for state corrections, and as a research assistant and psychometrist in neuropsychology at a rehab hospital. He and his wife now run a consultancy focused on substance abuse prevention management education and strategies. He lives in Cody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1