Jones: Why I support the Rail Tie wind project

Finally, unlike other recently-constructed wind farms near Cheyenne, this project will be far enough west that it’s likely to be less of a threat to migratory birds, which generally migrate in greater numbers over the plains east of the Laramie Range.

There is no doubt that the Rail Tie project will be a big change for Laramie and southern Albany County. It makes me sad to think that the wide-open places I grew up enjoying will become less wild, and I sincerely wish that there was a way to generate all the renewable energy we need without any ecological disturbance or visual impacts. I also wish that we were not staring down a global climate catastrophe caused by burning fossil fuels.

Unfortunately, the reality of our current situation cannot be ignored, and it’s up to us to chart a course that will ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations.

Although any commercial wind development is bound to have side-effects, I believe that the Rail Tie project will do far more good than bad, both for Albany County and the rest of the world.

I hope that my fellow residents of Albany County and Wyoming, as well as our elected officials, will realize the merits of this project and join me in supporting Rail Tie, rather than being swayed by the “not in my backyard” arguments of a vocal minority.

Don Jones is a professional biologist who was born in Laramie and raised with a deep love for Wyoming’s open spaces and wild places, birding, hunting, fishing, and skiing.

