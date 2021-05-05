Jones: Why I support the Rail Tie wind project

In Laramie and around Albany County, there’s been a lot of talk about the proposed Rail Tie wind project. At least two groups have sprung up to oppose this development, which is still in the planning phase but could begin construction as early as next year. These groups have held public meetings, erected billboards, and mailed out “informational” fliers to every address in the county.
Their objections, which range from the semi-reasonable to the downright misleading, seem to have been met with skepticism by the majority of county residents, but they certainly have succeeded in causing a stir. As a lifelong resident of Laramie, an avid outdoorsman and a young adult with a stake in the future of our local economy and environment, I share my thoughts on this issue and why I’ve decided to support the Rail Tie project.
Those opposed to the commercial development of wind energy south of Laramie have made a number of arguments. They are deeply concerned that wind turbines will impact scenic views in the area, which there’s no getting around. However, their publicity materials feature photo-shopped scenes with turbines placed all around the rock outcroppings at Vedauwoo, and this is a gross exaggeration.
In reality, the wind farm would occupy the flat, open grasslands southwest of I-80, in an area with almost no public access. Although I sympathize with the distress of private landowners about the impacts to their own viewsheds, I do not believe this is a valid reason to stonewall a project that would benefit the vast majority of Albany County residents.
Opponents have also argued that developing the Rail Tie project will ruin the potential of the southern Laramie Range for future upscale rural residential development, which they claim is the only way to attract new businesses and top talent for UW. As someone who was born and raised in Laramie, the idea that talented and smart people will only move here if they can build a mini-mansion outside of town is extremely offensive.
My response to these arguments? They fundamentally misunderstand what makes Laramie a great place to live. If you can’t stomach the thought of moving here unless you can have an unlimited choice of rural lots to build your dream home on, then you should stay in Colorado or California.
There are several reasons that the Rail Tie project makes a lot of sense. For one, it will be located almost entirely on private land, which means the impact to public access and recreation will be minimal.
Second, it’s in an area that is already occupied by two major highways, a large gravel mine, and a high density of rural residential development. From the standpoint of minimizing habitat damage and ecological disturbance, it is far better to site a wind farm here than in more pristine, less developed areas like the Shirley Basin.
Also, because there is already a high-voltage transmission line crossing southern Albany County, Rail Tie would require very little construction of new transmission lines, further reducing its ecological impacts.
Finally, unlike other recently-constructed wind farms near Cheyenne, this project will be far enough west that it’s likely to be less of a threat to migratory birds, which generally migrate in greater numbers over the plains east of the Laramie Range.
There is no doubt that the Rail Tie project will be a big change for Laramie and southern Albany County. It makes me sad to think that the wide-open places I grew up enjoying will become less wild, and I sincerely wish that there was a way to generate all the renewable energy we need without any ecological disturbance or visual impacts. I also wish that we were not staring down a global climate catastrophe caused by burning fossil fuels.
Unfortunately, the reality of our current situation cannot be ignored, and it’s up to us to chart a course that will ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations.
Although any commercial wind development is bound to have side-effects, I believe that the Rail Tie project will do far more good than bad, both for Albany County and the rest of the world.
I hope that my fellow residents of Albany County and Wyoming, as well as our elected officials, will realize the merits of this project and join me in supporting Rail Tie, rather than being swayed by the “not in my backyard” arguments of a vocal minority.
Don Jones is a professional biologist who was born in Laramie and raised with a deep love for Wyoming’s open spaces and wild places, birding, hunting, fishing, and skiing.