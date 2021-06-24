Josephson: Nuclear Power for Wyoming?

First, what is this new reactor? The “Natrium” 345 MWe reactor is a sodium-cooled fast reactor (SFR) that, if successful, might be available, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE) only by the 2030s. The SFR uses liquid sodium as a coolant. While sodium has good safety properties generally, it is very reactive if it comes into contact with oxygen and water, two essential ingredients of reactor operation. To date, all SFRs have had significant leaks, breakdowns, and even sodium fires. On top of this, the US abandoned SFR technology in the 1970s because of proliferation concerns (SFR reactors can produce plutonium). France and Japan also abandoned sodium cooled reactors in the last 15 years because of a series of costly accidents and component failures. Only Russia is still pursuing this kind of reactor, and its program has been hampered by accidents and cost overruns.

Why do Senator Barrasso, Bill Gates and others support the Natrium TerraPower? They claim, without any evidence, that it is “one of the fastest and lowest-cost paths to provide world-changing, advanced clean energy.” The Natrium is alive because of an $80 million DOE subsidy, but how much will it really cost? All reactors being built in the world now have experienced significant cost overruns and none has been built within a ten-year schedule. The average cost for a 1,000 MWe reactor in the world today is $8 billion and rising. Who will pay for the Natrium?