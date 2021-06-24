Josephson: Nuclear Power for Wyoming?

Wyoming’s leaders are touting nuclear power as a key to the state’s energy future. On June 2, 2021, in Cheyenne, Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) announced that the state will be home to a “groundbreaking advanced nuclear reactor.” He celebrated the yet-to-be-built-or-tested reactor at an event attended by Governor Mark Gordon, other government officials and a champion of nuclear power, Bill Gates, as crucial to Wyoming’s status as “the energy capital of America.” He continued, “We’ve kept the lights on for our country. We’ve powered our economy for decades and decades and decades.” Nuclear power, the claim goes, would continue that tradition and would also provide jobs and other benefits to state residents.
Unfortunately, the sanguine view of nuclear power as a key to the state – and the nation’s – energy future ignores the realities of nuclear power: it is much more costly than other forms of energy production both in terms of capital and transmission costs; it faces the intractable problem of dangerous radioactive waste; and the model of the proposed “Natrium” reactor is risky. Indeed, the ongoing PR surrounding this “groundbreaking advanced nuclear reactor” is like that for nuclear power generally since the dawn of the nuclear age in the 1950s. Since that time engineers and promoters have promised “energy too cheap to meter,” a panacea for the nation’s security, and today a solution to global warming. But costs have skyrocketed, accidents do happen, and nuclear power can hardly solve global warming today – in the way that solar and wind sources already can.
First, what is this new reactor? The “Natrium” 345 MWe reactor is a sodium-cooled fast reactor (SFR) that, if successful, might be available, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE) only by the 2030s. The SFR uses liquid sodium as a coolant. While sodium has good safety properties generally, it is very reactive if it comes into contact with oxygen and water, two essential ingredients of reactor operation. To date, all SFRs have had significant leaks, breakdowns, and even sodium fires. On top of this, the US abandoned SFR technology in the 1970s because of proliferation concerns (SFR reactors can produce plutonium). France and Japan also abandoned sodium cooled reactors in the last 15 years because of a series of costly accidents and component failures. Only Russia is still pursuing this kind of reactor, and its program has been hampered by accidents and cost overruns.
Why do Senator Barrasso, Bill Gates and others support the Natrium TerraPower? They claim, without any evidence, that it is “one of the fastest and lowest-cost paths to provide world-changing, advanced clean energy.” The Natrium is alive because of an $80 million DOE subsidy, but how much will it really cost? All reactors being built in the world now have experienced significant cost overruns and none has been built within a ten-year schedule. The average cost for a 1,000 MWe reactor in the world today is $8 billion and rising. Who will pay for the Natrium?
Second, what is “advanced and clean” about extensive waste produced in manufacturing fuel and the spent nuclear fuel (SNF) from any reactor? There is no operational storage facility for SNF in the world. Virtually all of the world’s SNF is stored on reactor sites, in the US it's 83,000 tons and growing annually by at least 2,000 tons. According to a National Academy of Sciences report this waste is at risk of terrorist attack. This means tons of radioactive waste will accumulate within Wyoming’s borders.
Proponents also claim Terrapower will lift billions [of people] out of poverty. How? Which billions of people (Wyoming has 560,000 residents)? Will Terrapower offer energy too cheap to meter in the 2030s? How many jobs will the project produce? How many reactors will be built and where? And who is pushing “natrium”? It’s the usual vested interests of nuclear power in the United States and the world: Bechtel, GE Hitachi, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Duke Energy Carolinas (which current offers consumers the “opportunity” to pay an extra $3/month to help them pursue renewables), and five national laboratories, all of them outside of Wyoming. These organizations, or their predecessors, have been telling the world for over 50 years that nuclear power is the key to the nation’s energy future.
There’s a simpler, safer and cheaper solution for Wyoming with jobs galore. According to the DOE, since 2009, for solar energy alone, a quarter of a million jobs have been created. Nuclear survives only with federal subsidies. The U.S. wind industry installed 10,593 MW of new wind power capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020, the highest quarter on record. That’s 31 natrium reactors – if they were built. Wind and solar are here, cheaper to build, safer to use, can be brought on line in months or a few years for major projects. Let’s see Senator Barrasso and Governor Gordon get behind them.
Paul Josephson is a professor in the Dept. of History at Colby College and a specialist on the history of 20th century science and technology and world nuclear power programs.