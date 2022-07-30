Judaism’s view on abortion is generally 'pro-life,' with one limited exception

Given that one of the plaintiffs in the case against Wyoming’s ban on abortions identifies herself as Jewish in opposing the law, let’s explore fully what Judaism says on the topic.

Wyoming’s abortion ban was temporarily blocked Wednesday after a ruling by Teton County Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens.

To understand Judaism’s view on abortion, we must refer to the Jewish Bible, specifically, the Torah or the Five Books of Moses: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

On a practical basis, Judaism generally believes that the life of the mother in pregnancy takes precedence over that of the fetus; however, only up to a certain point in gestation: when the baby enters the birth canal and begins to breathe real air. Once the baby enters the birth canal, Judaism says the baby’s life takes precedence over the mother’s. Before that point, the fetus in the womb is a potential “pursuer” against the mother and should her health be endangered by the pregnancy, Judaism requires the fetus must be removed to protect the mother’s life.

Judaism certainly does not believe in abortion on demand. However, traditional Jewish belief supports the availability of abortion, but only to terminate a pregnancy in the aforementioned circumstance. That is, only for the life of the mother and not for either rape or incest. A final caveat — all these questions must be discussed and settled with a competent religious authority on a case-by-case basis.

The source for this Jewish view on abortion starts in Leviticus when we meet a little-known Biblical figure (the m’kla’lel in Hebrew), the “blasphemer” in the Israelite camp, who scoffed at a Torah commandment and then for added measure attempted to pitch a tent within a tribe in a manner also against Jewish law. After the episode of this wayward blasphemer, and seemingly out of nowhere, the Torah recounts the laws of monetary damages, including the famous “eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.” We conclude from the juxtaposition of these two verses that lack of respect for Jewish law can lead directly to the overturning of the ethical society and mayhem.

This discussion in the Torah on monetary damages brings the great medieval commentator Rashi to develop a Jewish view on abortion. Obviously, it first must be emphasized that the Jewish view on an “eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth,” is not literal, but rather reflects monetary compensation for injuries sustained between people. However, in formulating the Jewish view of abortion, Rashi notes the odd language in the text, “and a man, if he strikes mortally any human life, he shall be put to death.” Because the Torah writes “human life,” and not another person, Rashi concludes that this means a fetus, which indicates that someone who causes a woman to abort, does not face the death penalty for murder, but must only pay monetary damages, because that is the topic of these verses. When one is unsure about issues of morality, he or she ought to seek facts and clarity. Please keep this in mind when discussing abortion and remember to treat people with respect with whatever side of the debate/discussion that you are.