Karsten: Banner promises lower costs and greater access to local care

Since 1911, Banner Health has had a presence in the western United States and, throughout our history, we’ve worked to bring affordable healthcare where it’s needed most in the communities we serve. Our interest in Casper and Wyoming Medical Center (WMC) is consistent with that commitment.

We have strong roots in Wyoming, with critical access hospitals in Worland, Wheatland and Torrington. Working with WMC would allow us to extend these roots to Casper, and we’re excited to partner with an organization that is so deeply integrated in this growing community and so dedicated to serving it.

Like WMC, Banner is a nonprofit organization. Our strength lies in the fact that our facilities not only serve the community, but also are an integral part of it, and just like WMC, we invest in giving our neighbors quality care and an exceptional experience in order to create a strong value proposition.

The partnership will provide WMC added resources to adapt and thrive in a shifting healthcare landscape, helping to deliver more clinical services, expand telehealth, build innovative technologies and find efficiencies. We will leverage Banner’s existing Wyoming hospitals to help lower costs and give Wyomingites greater access to care.