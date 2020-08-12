Karsten: Banner promises lower costs and greater access to local care

Since 1911, Banner Health has had a presence in the western United States and, throughout our history, we’ve worked to bring affordable healthcare where it’s needed most in the communities we serve. Our interest in Casper and Wyoming Medical Center (WMC) is consistent with that commitment.
We have strong roots in Wyoming, with critical access hospitals in Worland, Wheatland and Torrington. Working with WMC would allow us to extend these roots to Casper, and we’re excited to partner with an organization that is so deeply integrated in this growing community and so dedicated to serving it.
Like WMC, Banner is a nonprofit organization. Our strength lies in the fact that our facilities not only serve the community, but also are an integral part of it, and just like WMC, we invest in giving our neighbors quality care and an exceptional experience in order to create a strong value proposition.
The partnership will provide WMC added resources to adapt and thrive in a shifting healthcare landscape, helping to deliver more clinical services, expand telehealth, build innovative technologies and find efficiencies. We will leverage Banner’s existing Wyoming hospitals to help lower costs and give Wyomingites greater access to care.
WMC would become the flagship and hub of our longstanding presence in Wyoming and, while WMC would become part of the Banner family, our decades of experience have shown us that the best care is local care. That’s why current leadership will continue to guide WMC, which will keep its name, and patients will continue to work with the same caregivers they do today.
For me personally, working with WMC would feel like coming home. Before I joined Banner, I served as CEO of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and was dismayed to see how many Wyoming residents leave the state for care in Colorado, and how many local doctors left for jobs in other parts of the country. Understanding that patients and physicians always have a choice, we want to keep people here, giving them opportunity and care close to home.
As the Star-Tribune Editorial Board recently noted, the decision to approve our proposed partnership with WMC is an important one, which is why it’s so important that the Natrona County Board of Commissioners has taken such a comprehensive approach to analyze our proposed agreement and explore the important questions over the last many months. It’s clear that the Commission wants what we want – the best for the community.
Margo Karsten is the president of Banner Health’s Western Region.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!