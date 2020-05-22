Kass: Before November, America must know more about Trump-Russia probe

Despite the Times’ headline, and much of the media coverage over Barr’s remarks, all Barr said was that he did not anticipate, based on what he knows now, any criminal investigations into Obama or Biden.

But if you search the negative space between what happened and what may come, you’ll see evidence of the panic among Obama’s servants, his Washington Kemalists. Like their namesakes in Turkey years ago, they acted as if their mission were to protect the state against the will of the people, elections or no elections, and keep their hold on awesome power.

These include Obama’s former CIA director, John Brennan, former FBI chief James Comey and former FBI counterintelligence boss Peter “Insurance Policy” Strzok. The list is long. If there’s anyone in this crew who looks like he’ll wear the jacket for it, it’s Strzok.

If I were casting the movie, I’d have Strzok played by Edward Norton, an actor renowned for releasing his inner weasel.

I’m writing this from Chicago on a rainy day, not from the Washington Beltway. But if I might borrow from Strzok, I’d say you can smell the fear on them from here.