Kass: Biden calls for an end to ‘uncivil war,’ but will he defend free speech?

They were our teachers, editors of our newspapers, professors at the university. They would not silence dissent. They’d read history and knew what came of that.

They knew Voltaire didn’t speak that quote so often misattributed to him: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

But they revered the idea.

They understood free speech was at the heart of being an American. They warned about the excesses of the McCarthy era and the blacklists. They welcomed intellectual combat. And they knew that free speech protections in the First Amendment were critically important. They also knew that without a culture that supports a free exchange of ideas, our constitutional liberty would be lost. They revered liberty.

If you just agreed with their politics for a good grade in a college class, or prattled some facile sarcasm of others to curry their favor, the best of them would know instantly they were being made fools of, and they’d become furious.

It’s all changed as the left’s politics have permeated the institutions, including universities and American media where woke newsrooms seek to silence politically dissenting political views.