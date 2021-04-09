Kass: Biden will go down as the president who poisoned baseball

But the other day, Biden opened his baseball soul on ESPN and a demagogue came out.

There was nothing remotely civil, tolerant or humble about the president falsely and repeatedly using the race card to attack Georgia’s new election integrity voter law by comparing it to the horrors of the apartheid Jim Crow South.

Even the rabidly pro-Democrat and pro-Biden Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for lying about Georgia.

Georgia’s new election integrity law expands voting and isn’t as restrictive as Democrats insist. Other states, including Democratic New York, headquarters of Major League Baseball, and Biden’s own Delaware, are in some ways more restrictive. And Democrats say nothing. Are these racist states?

Georgia did strengthen requirements for voter identification, but is that racist when we’re all required to show ID to get on a plane or buy liquor?

What’s poisonous is that Biden used the weight of the presidency to pressure baseball into punishing the people of Georgia for deciding on their own election laws according to the Constitution.

Once he said he’d “strongly support” a move to strip Atlanta of hosting the All-Star Game, it was done.