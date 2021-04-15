Kass: Chicago looks to Minnesota, awaits another police shooting video and holds its breath

“All employees working for the city of Brooklyn Center are entitled to due process with respect to discipline,” Boganey said before he was fired by Mayor Mike Elliott. “This employee will receive due process and that’s really all that I can say today.”

Due process in the criminal justice system is an explicit constitutional right protecting each and every one of us, the bedrock of our American justice system. And many of us, in the past, would have expected due process be granted a veteran police officer. Do we get to hear, to understand, what happened from Potter’s point of view?

Things get blurry with political cataracts in our eyes.

What is most telling is the reaction of a Brooklyn Center council member, Kris Lawrence-Anderson, on the firing of Boganey. “He was doing a great job. I respect him dearly. I didn’t want repercussions at a personal level.”

But rather than be accused of heresy, she offered up Boganey’s head, voting to fire him. She’s not the first, nor will she be the last, to calculate this way. Her reaction was fear. And she capitulated, worried that her property would be damaged and that she herself would become the target of protesters, or that she would become socially isolated.

She’s not alone, is she?