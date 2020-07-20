Kass: Could President Joe Biden hold back the left?

Just elect Biden president and allow Democrats to control the House and rule the Senate, and we’ll all go back to normal, whatever that was, to pre-Trump time. The deal is that if Biden is elected, perhaps the mindless mobs will relent and won’t tear down American history, defacing Lincoln, toppling Jefferson, Grant and abolitionists. To be clear, I do not support Confederate statues in places or honor. They belong in museums. But canceling George Washington?

The Biden promise is that if elected, the hysterical screaming over the past three years will end. The cancel culture won’t come for your kids or for you. The vandalizing of churches will stop. America will make friends with China again. The violence in our cities will subside. They might even not blow up Mount Rushmore, if we’re nice.

And no matter how you plan on voting, ask yourself a fair question: If elected president, will Biden be able to hold off his allies of the hard left as they seek more power?

No.

He can’t. Even if he were so inclined, which he’s not, the man just isn’t strong enough. He’s fading quickly. America sees he’s thin and getting thinner, which is why his handlers keep him safe in the basement, because Biden is just too little butter spread over too much bread.