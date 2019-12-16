Kass: Democrats' impeachment of Trump is way too thin

So, where has the impeachment gone, the impeachment that was promised?

Democrats ended up offering only two thin counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

But where were the serious crimes upon which to build a legitimate impeachment and convince Republicans to join them?

There are no crimes in this, only political arguments predicated on Trump’s great sin:

He defeated Hillary with his 62 million deplorables, and the Democratic elites have hated him and them ever since.

The House Democratic impeachment of Trump does accomplish two things.

It drives independents to his side, even those who loathe his manner, his vulgarity and brutishness, because they see what the silkies of the left have done.

And it lowers the bar for impeachment, inviting some future Congress to impeach a president just because he defeated them.

Every president has been accused of abusing power by a Congress led by the other party. Consider Barack Obama, who promised to make his own laws when he felt like it, because, “I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone.”

