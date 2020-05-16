Kass: End coronavirus panic porn and let's seek some balance

The economy isn’t a light switch. You don’t turn it back on once it’s been shut down. And we don’t have years to wait for a vaccine. Already people are pushing against the shutdown, defying government orders, and the more idiotic politicians will push back with law enforcement, which will just increase the chaos.

“Stay safe?” Who is safe? Who was ever safe?

For decades now, we’ve taught ourselves to fear so many things, even risk itself. Risk was once the very idea of America. Your parents or grandparents may have risked everything to get here, just so they could risk even more.

Yet risk is now a dirty word. Generations have been taught that liberty isn’t important, and that government must protect us from cradle to grave. We want safe spaces. We all want to “stay safe.”

Yes, the coronavirus has caused death and, yes, death is to be avoided. I feel positively foolish for writing that sentence. But if I didn’t there would be outrage and I would be deemed insensitive. I don’t want to be insensitive. I don’t want you to die or become ill, and if you’ve lost someone dear to you, I’m sorry.