Kass: Gov. Cuomo and the science of political decay

“Progressive groups like the ‘justice Democrats,’ are doing an end run around the party machines that no longer have the patronage operations that they once did,” Marcus said. “And Cuomo’s learning that. He’s not the boss in the party the way his dad was in the 1980s. The politics are different.’”

What is different? The Democratic Party has always been a big tent party of competing interests. The patronage was simple and understood: Get out the vote and keep your city job and pension.

What’s changed is that the old bulls lost control. The new Democratic patronage is found in the public workers unions, the public schoolteachers and others. They flexed their muscle in the summer. Now they want to use it some more. And they’ll use it to rid the political world of possible rivals to Harris.

Until he began to collapse, Cuomo had been propped up by much of the media, by CNN in particular, in those painful, cloying interviews with his brother Chris and by other outlets.

The governor was even given an Emmy for his handling of COVID-19 news conferences when he was posed, like an anti-Trump mannequin, as an alternative to the carefully scripted Joe Biden. But that’s over.