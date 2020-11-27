Kass: Governors’ holiday menus include coronavirus stress test for the Constitution

And no loud music at Thanksgiving, in your home, because that might make others raise their voices to be heard.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, another Democrat, shut down restaurants and bars and prohibits indoor gatherings in his state — unless guests have quarantined for 14 days prior and can show the host a negative COVID-19 test.

But he doesn’t stop there. Inslee doesn’t want people of his state to congregate outdoors, in their yards, in groups of more than five people.

That’s mom, dad and three kids. And no more. At your own home.

In many of these states, including Illinois, liquor stores and casinos were kept open for a time. They were considered “essential” businesses.

But churches were closed, or attendance was severely limited.

In his speech to the Federalist Society, Alito took pains to say he was not diminishing the severity of the virus’s threat to public health.

He did not say anything about the legality of the COVID-19 restrictions. He didn’t address whether it was good public policy or bad public policy.