Kass: Hell freezes over in coronavirus pandemic: Washington media embraces federalism

“When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s gotta be,” Trump said, absurdly. That is categorically wrong.

Tribal Republicans who defend this do themselves no favors. If President Barack Obama had said the same, Republican and conservative heads would have exploded from sea to shining sea. Unemployed janitors would have been deemed “essential” to scoop up the remains.

But Trump’s announcement did compel some journos to look at the Constitution. Some may have even been forced to reexamine their faith in the power of the federal government, which they’ve cleaved to and reinforced for decade upon decade, as the federal authority and its unelected bureaucracy grew and grew, becoming (dare I say it?) the leviathan we know today.

The antidote, of course, is found in the Tenth Amendment, which tells us that the powers not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states and to the people.