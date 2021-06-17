Kass: If moms are ‘birthing people,’ what do we call dads on Father’s Day?

Most women who are mothers don’t like the “birthing person” bit. But I didn’t have the heart to tell them they’ll be sent to a reeducation camp if they persist.

“I’m not a birthing person” said Linda Blanco, “those were the medical personnel on hand when my female body gave birth to my children. I became a mother prior to the birthing process when I carried the children in my womb. If ‘birthing person’ replaces mother, what term replaces father? ‘Sperm contributor?’ ”

Excellent take Linda Blanco. The contention that females must have wombs to give birth is a bit of science fraught with peril.

“The use of the phrase ‘birthing person’ as opposed to ‘mother’ is yet another example of the science-denying idiocy that is on full display among many on the progressive left,” says Janet Helwig Fortney. “This idiocy must be denounced for exactly what it is.”

But where else in Chicago would you read it being denounced, except here?