Kass: Joe Biden’s inconvenient Democratic truth: ‘You ain’t black’

Sometimes the enforcers are university intellectuals. Others are loudmouth slobs.

Yet no matter who they are, the message is the same. Obey or be shamed.

Biden reveals the Democratic Party lash, which separates Americans into herdable groups for votes, based on skin pigment or gender. The lash is there to shame the old and teach the young a lesson about pain to come.

Years ago, I knew a young African American politician from Chicago who was campaigning for a South Side congressional seat against a do-nothing hack. The young candidate was well-spoken. He was progressive, he studied law at Harvard, and on paper he should have won.

But he was stained by repeated accusations that he just wasn’t black enough.

White Democrats didn’t do this to him. Black Democrats did it. Barack Obama never forgot it.

“There’s no one way to be black. Take it from somebody who’s seen both sides of debate about whether I’m black enough,” said President Obama in a 2016 commencement address at Howard University.

He knew the sting of it. He was Biden’s boss for eight years. Wasn’t it Biden who once said Obama was clean and articulate? He should have paid attention.