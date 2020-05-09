Kass: Kavanaugh-Biden double standard and lack of curiosity over Flynn make Beltway media look bad

And Biden? After the story dribbled out about former aide Tara Reade, Biden was not asked about her in several national interviews.

It took 19 days for it to be addressed by The New York Times. Now Kavanaugh’s most ravenous critics in media, politics and the #MeToo movement find themselves talking about “due process,” if they talk about the accusation against Biden at all.

Just Google the name of a pundit, add Kavanaugh and “sexual assault” and see for yourself.

The Flynn story is perhaps even more disturbing. Reporters tell themselves they’re curious, but this story has been met with an appalling lack of curiosity.

The FBI’s perjury case against Flynn is collapsing. It appears the feds used a perjury trap on Flynn to get him out of the way so he couldn’t stop a takedown of a president with that now-discredited Russia collusion probe.

“What is our goal?” one FBI official notes in the margins of recently released documents. “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”