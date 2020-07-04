Kass: Larry Elder’s new doc, ‘Uncle Tom,’ will frighten the American left

It is an inspiring and optimistic film, a series of interviews with well-known and not-so-well-known Americans who think for themselves and refuse to see a victim when they look in the mirror. You’ll see the courageous American economist and philosopher Thomas Sowell, a personal hero of mine.

But those who are less well-known are perhaps even more compelling. You’ll also witness the dignity of small businessman Chad O. Jackson. He’s a contractor, not famous, but he wrestles with the big questions of politics and policy. After realizing he’s a conservative, he gets grief from his family of Democrats.

Jackson refuses to be herded out of fear. And that makes him heroic.

Right now, at this time, “Uncle Tom” just might be the most important film out there. The woke world priests won’t clamor to have it out on streaming services such as Netflix, because the left doesn’t want to acknowledge that Black conservatives exist.

But you can rent it on UncleTom.com, as I did. That’s what we did at home the other evening.

“The so-called war on poverty was launched in the 1960s,” Elder tells us on “The Chicago Way.”