Kass: One story from the night of looting in Chicago that doesn’t fit the approved narrative

National Democrats are silent about the violence in Chicago, about the skyrocketing increase in murders and shootings, and the mobs of looters who pillaged the city’s finest shopping district the other day.

There is no political advantage for them in mentioning the violence in Democratic cities. All they care about is getting rid of President Donald Trump.

And the national media — meaning the Democratic Media Complex of the Washington Beltway — is also consumed by Trump. That’s understandable. They loathe Trump, and there’s a presidential election going on. If they think of Chicago at all, it is to bend Chicago to their narrative about Trump.

But let me tell you about a Chicago man who doesn’t fit into any of the approved narratives.

Demisck Lomax.

I doubt Nancy Pelosi knows his name. And the Beltway media won’t mention Lomax on those Sunday TV political talk shows. He’s beneath their radar. They don’t have to deal with him.

But Chicago has to deal with him.

Because what happened to Lomax defines just about everything going on here lately.