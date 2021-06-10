Kass: Please let Biden endure until 2024

Holt: “You haven’t been to the border.”

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris said, laughing and again waving those hands. “I mean, I don’t understand the point you are making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

It was then that I began wishing Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the HBO series “Veep,” was our vice president.

Louis-Dreyfus could handle it. Liberal, neurotic and consumed by ambition, I can deal with.

But incompetence one breath away from the presidency is another matter. Biden put Harris in charge of the border crisis in March. And while dozens of elected officials from both parties have gone to see with their own eyes the situation there, Harris has not.

Does the Biden administration not want cameras following her to capture what she might see? Is this the same Harris who, when running for president, consistently talked up the need for the next president to be “true to our values” and to welcome migrants and families? To stop what she described as “human rights abuses” at the border?