Kass: Politics of fear

Many Republicans are rightfully gleeful over the mask dysphoria being suffered by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, the high TV priestess of the establishment left.

But as they ridicule her for mask neurosis, I wonder if they’ve blocked from their own memories that “mushroom cloud” argument for the establishment Republican war in Iraq. The mushroom cloud, like today’s COVID-19 masks that are often sodden and clutched like religious relics, was a symbol. And such symbols are used in the politics of fear.

Maddow recently admitted she was disoriented and confused after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s abrupt announcement that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks:

“I feel like I’m going to have to rewire myself so that when I see someone out in the world not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think, ‘You are a threat, or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated.’ I mean, we’re going to have to rewire the way we look at each other.”

I’ve mocked Maddow in the past, but her comments here were stunningly refreshing in their honesty.

Thoughtful people of good will on both the left and the right understand the politics of fear. So do the manipulative cynics seeking to exploit it.