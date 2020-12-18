Kass: Preelection suppression of Hunter Biden story breaks Beltway journalism

When I was just starting out as a reporter, I’d admire the many fine quotes about liberty and the responsibilities of journalism carved into the walls of the old Tribune Tower.

It was like reading the stern admonitions of the Anglo-Saxon gods.

And there was one that I read to myself every morning on the way to the newsroom.

“Where there is a free press the governors must live in constant awe of the opinions of the governed,” Lord Macaulay

Yet those who will govern Washington — President-elect Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama’s crew that Biden is installing into his administration, save Rahm Emanuel — are not in constant awe of the press.

When your loyal dog wags its tail, are you in awe? Or do you think about giving it a biscuit?

The Biden-Obama team, about to be in power again, must certainly be in awe of how easy it has been to turn Beltway journalists into partisan political operatives eager to serve.

That’s the only reasonable takeaway from the fallout of the scandal of the Hunter Biden story.