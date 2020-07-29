Kass: Something grows in the big cities run by Democrats: an overwhelming sense of lawlessness

The mayors play to their base, condemning Trump publicly for federal overreach, even as their overwhelmed police departments welcome all the help they can get.

Chaos is indeed a ladder.

If Trump truly wants to help the cities, he might privately call the mayors and ask them about the prosecutors backed by Soros.

These prosecutors are among the few politicians in America who have delivered on their promises. They promised to empty their jails through the social justice warrior policy of “decarceration.” They also help give repeat, violent criminals little or no bond when arrested.

And in many of the violent cities, the prosecutors have delivered on their promises, not to keep the violent in jail, but to let them out.

In Democratic Chicago, for example, the Soros prosecutor is Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. In her 2020 campaign, she reportedly received at least $2 million from a Soros-backed political action committee.

Foxx doesn’t have a stellar legal reputation. Her office is under investigation for how it handled that Jussie Smollett fiasco. But she’d like to climb the ladder and become a U.S. senator.