Kass: Take tribal politics out of shutdown debate and think about the guy at the food pantry

He hears the politicians giving their daily coronavirus briefings to the media, expressing sympathy and concern, telling him that if he just shuts up and goes along with the shutdown rules, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. In some states, he can’t buy tomato plants for a garden. In others, he can’t drive to his church parking lot and sit inside his car and say a prayer.

He knows the state-licensed weed dealers are working. The liquor stores are open.

If he drives into the large cities, into rough neighborhoods dominated by street gangs, he knows he’ll see the dealers slinging heroin. In some neighborhoods it is a never-ending party, people hanging out in the streets, getting infected, going home to infect their elderly family members.

And no pundits or big-city politicians dare condemn them as murderers Who Just Want People to Die. The mayors just send in the cops, many without masks, to deal with it, and hope the media ignores it for yet another day.

He doesn’t want people to die. He doesn’t want to die either. He doesn’t want his family to die. He just wants to work and pay his bills. And he knows that as he waits for his box of charity food, there is one sector growing in the time of coronavirus shutdown.

Government.