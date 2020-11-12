Kass: Talking unity while playing with fire

But now? Now it’s “we have a list.”

That’s how fire starts, ignited by words. Then it burns everything it can touch. It doesn’t care who said what. It just burns.

Prominent journalist Jake Tapper, a former Democratic staffer and now CNN anchor, put it this way and he didn’t rely on Ecclesiastes.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.”

In other words, shut up, we have a list.

So many of us are riven by tribalism that the only thing that matters now for tens of millions of us is dominating the other side. But is that a prescription for healing?

Or is it only a road map to continue what’s been going on in America since Trump won his election in 2016, when his transition to power was fought by bipartisan Washington opposition, when tens of millions who voted for him were kicked to the margins of society by the same voices now demanding they shut their mouths?

Is continuing down that path again the best thing for the nation?