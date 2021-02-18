Kass: The death of Rush Limbaugh leaves a gaping hole in the heart of conservative America

He knew who he was. He had a sense of humor about himself. He was a great entertainer, yes, but he knew what he believed. He was no reed in the wind. And he remembered who his audience was, as Reagan moved off the national stage, leaving a void. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, you couldn’t walk into a factory, garage, butcher or machine shop without hearing his show. Some even had Rush listening rooms.

His audience began to grow. His program soon was syndicated, reaching more than 25 million people a week. He resurrected dying AM radio and became his own political movement. Without him, Republicans would not have taken both houses of Congress in 1994, the Republican Revolution. He made it fun to be a Republican again.

He was a kingmaker for former President Donald Trump when he told his audience that Trump “is one of us.”

Until Limbaugh came along, and later Fox News, there was no mass media outlet that reflected conservative sensibilities. Think of all the forgotten in blue states, now, with public discourse dominated by liberal viewpoints.

In a graceful tribute to the dying Limbaugh before the election, my former Tribune colleague John McCormick in RealClearPolitics.com wondered if his loyal audience would give Rush one last election victory in November.