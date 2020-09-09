Kass: What if, in those violent cities run by Democrats, the politics were different?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had the street in front of her home turned into a “no protest” zone, and at least had the guts not to apologize.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was shouted down by Black Lives Matter protesters when he dared not support the elimination of the Police Department.

Frey was forced to slink away, another example of a liberal Democratic mayor devoured by the hard left. Now in blue-state Minnesota, Democratic mayors in the Iron Range abandon Biden to endorse Trump, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

I say “What if? What if?” and many of you who disagree with me will say “What about? What about?” accusing me of the secular sin of whataboutism. I get it. Most of us are locked into our views.

But not all Americans swim in the Twitter sewer, fighting the cultural and political wars.

Many are not politically involved. They’re frightened by anarchy. They just want to work, walk down the street, barbecue some ribs and not worry about getting hurt.

Unfortunately for some of you, I’m old now, old enough to remember editors assigning stories years ago, when the tea party began to oppose federal taxation.