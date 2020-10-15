Kass: Why hasn’t Joe Biden said no to Democratic threats to pack the Supreme Court?

“There’s only one reason why you refuse to answer that question: It’s if you’re wanting to be able to do it but you don’t want to take the heat for the fact that you’re thinking about doing it right now,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said.

But the court-packing issue is not going to go away. It was front and center during Judge Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings. And Lee took full advantage in his remarks, telling Democrats that by adding members, they would “delegitimize the court.”

“And you can’t delegitimize the court without fundamentally threatening and eroding and impairing some of our most valued liberties. You can’t do that (court-packing) without inevitably threatening things like religious freedom, things like free speech, things that are themselves often unpopular but are protected by the Constitution precisely because they are unpopular.

“The whole reason to have a Constitution is to protect us from the impulse of a majority that might be bent on harming the few in the name of the many,” Lee said.