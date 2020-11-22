Katherman: Pollution of the Madison aquifer is not harmless

Disposing of contaminated produced water is a continuing and unsolved problem for the oil and gas industry. Now Aethon Energy, a Dallas, TX investment company, has permission to ignore clean water rules which protect the potable water in the Madison aquifer. They propose solving 0.5% of their produced-water problem by injecting contaminated “water” into the Madison from their oil and gas field near Moneta, between Casper and Riverton.

The obvious solution is to decontaminate or “treat” this water until it might be fit for irrigation or other beneficial uses. That, of course, costs money, time and permanent employee salaries with which Aethon would prefer not to be burdened. Their accountants have concluded that treating produced water from the Moneta field is not “economically feasible.” In other words, while the price of gas and oil is low, cleaning their mess cuts too far into their profit. Now the State of Wyoming will subsidize their operation, donating to them the use of the Madison aquifer as their sewer.

This is an unacceptable “solution” to the problem they create. Why should Wyoming sacrifice the Madison aquifer around Moneta so that this Texas company can make more money?