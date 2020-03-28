Kaufman: Together, we will get through this

For five magical days in August 2017, Casper, Wyoming, was the center of the astronomical universe and successfully welcomed thousands of eclipse chasers from all around the world. The event garnered immense praise for our community and our residents, as we effectively and efficiently managed the hundreds of planning and logistical issues for an event of this magnitude. Remember the impressive comments and glowing reviews from our elated guests?
We accomplished this heroic community success because we worked together toward a common goal – hosting the Wyoming Eclipse Festival. Our citizens, businesses, civic organizations and local governments all viewed this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Casper and Natrona County. So, we pulled together like an NFL team on a final push toward a championship season. The eclipse was our Super Bowl, and we all understood our roles and performed them collaboratively for the benefit of the entire community.
Now we are faced with another opportunity to work together as a Super Bowl-bound team. Instead of figuring out how to welcome tens of thousands of guests, our challenge today is helping our neighbors, friends and business owners get to the other side of the COVID-19 crisis. We need to face this formidable challenge with the same unified effort we did for the eclipse. While it will require considerable sacrifice and effort, if we all do our part, Casper and Natrona County will come out stronger, faster and better than we ever imagined.
So, what can we do? First and foremost, let’s not make the problem worse. Our medical infrastructure is working to keep us healthy and may soon be overwhelmed with sick patients. Please adhere to social distancing and other recommendations put out by the Center for Disease Control and the Casper/Natrona County Health Department. These guidelines are intended to not only keep us healthy, but also to keep the medical system from being so overwhelmed it can’t take care of those who are or become ill.
Second, our medical community needs supplies for the future. Specifically, PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), including goggles, gowns, masks, gloves and single-pump hand sanitizer. If you’re able to donate any of these items, please call the Casper/Natrona County Health Department hotline at 307-577-9892.
Furthermore, many of our neighbors and friends are looking for work. Visit Casper launched a new hyper-local job site last week to help displaced workers connect with businesses that are hiring. Albertsons and Walmart have fast-tracked their hiring process and are in immediate need. You can view the job board at https://www.visitcasper.com/casper-jobs/. If you have an open position or a resource to share, email visitors@visitcasper.com.
And finally, for those of you who are able, please consider takeout. I picked up lunch from a local restaurant downtown the other day and was moved to tears when the woman answering the phone thanked me profusely for my business. You can find a list of restaurants who are offering curbside pick-up or delivery at www.visitcasper.com/cowboy-curbside/.
When I think of success and what it means, it’s always a result of everyone working toward the same goal. Every person, agency, business, organization and nonprofit must be standing beside each other to solve the same challenge.
That’s what I think we’re doing today, too. We’re all working toward the same end-game — to get Natrona County, and our friends and neighbors, through this. So, will you join me? Will you help spread the word? In addition to the resources above, are there things on your mind we can work on together?
One thing is certain, I don’t have all of the answers. But I know that working together, we will find them.
Brook Kaufman is the CEO of Visit Casper.
