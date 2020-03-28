Kaufman: Together, we will get through this

So, what can we do? First and foremost, let’s not make the problem worse. Our medical infrastructure is working to keep us healthy and may soon be overwhelmed with sick patients. Please adhere to social distancing and other recommendations put out by the Center for Disease Control and the Casper/Natrona County Health Department. These guidelines are intended to not only keep us healthy, but also to keep the medical system from being so overwhelmed it can’t take care of those who are or become ill.

Second, our medical community needs supplies for the future. Specifically, PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), including goggles, gowns, masks, gloves and single-pump hand sanitizer. If you’re able to donate any of these items, please call the Casper/Natrona County Health Department hotline at 307-577-9892.

Furthermore, many of our neighbors and friends are looking for work. Visit Casper launched a new hyper-local job site last week to help displaced workers connect with businesses that are hiring. Albertsons and Walmart have fast-tracked their hiring process and are in immediate need. You can view the job board at https://www.visitcasper.com/casper-jobs/. If you have an open position or a resource to share, email visitors@visitcasper.com.