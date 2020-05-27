Keating: Natrona County appraisal system is being applied fairly and equitably

More than two years ago I began a conversation with the Natrona County Assessor and her staff. The questions I asked were inquiring how the system works and why were there such inequities in Natrona County. The answers I got only begot more questions. I had discovered a broken office that would not or could not change. Why the Assessor’s office was broken to me became less important and how to fix it became my focus.
In January 2019, I took over an office that needed a lot of work. All areas of the assessor’s office had been neglected. There are statistical parameters that indicate how accurate the mass appraisal system is applied. Due to neglect, Natrona County has been out of bounds in several areas over the last several years. To be out of bounds means that the mass appraisal system had not been applied fairly or equitably across the county. The lack of statistical compliance resulted in the State Board of Equalization placing Natrona County under a work order. Being under a work order means that we are required to work closely with the Department of Revenue until the mass appraisal system is again applied fairly and equitably across the county. Simply put, the mass appraisal system is a good one but the data being used was bad. We had a lot of work to do to right this ship — and we have.
To right this ship meant cleaning up every area of the office from the RealWare program to the sales used to determine values. We have cleaned up the personal property and the oil and gas accounts. We have reconciled the veterans exemption program with the state of Wyoming. We have re-stratified the entire county and sent values based on a clean sales file.
When I took office, I thought being a permanently certified property tax appraiser was a high bar. Now it is the low bar in our office. We currently have five staff permanently certified and seven temporarily certified. Those in the office that are temporarily certified are on track to meet the requirements to be permanently certified for next year.
The assessor’s office is to value every piece of land and every improvement in Natrona County every year. There are a large number of parcels in Natrona County that had not been revalued for several years or more. The values we sent three weeks ago were based on sales from 2019, which economically was a pretty good year. These values did not anticipate COVID-19 or oil dropping below an economical level. The contrast in the economy from today compared to just a few months ago and the valuing of the land which should have been happening all along has created a lot of sticker shock to some taxpayers.
I can finally say that this is the first time in a number of years the mass appraisal system has been applied fairly and equitably in Natrona County. In this mass appraisal we don’t catch everything, which is why I am grateful to have this 30-day appeal period. This 30-day window is our opportunity to have a conversation, to show you how we arrived at your value and your opportunity to help us better understand the characteristics of your property. This 30-day window is also your time to file a formal appeal. If you would like to file a formal appeal you can come into our office or to get an appeal online go to natrona.net/assessor. The 30-day window will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
