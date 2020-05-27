Keating: Natrona County appraisal system is being applied fairly and equitably

More than two years ago I began a conversation with the Natrona County Assessor and her staff. The questions I asked were inquiring how the system works and why were there such inequities in Natrona County. The answers I got only begot more questions. I had discovered a broken office that would not or could not change. Why the Assessor’s office was broken to me became less important and how to fix it became my focus.

In January 2019, I took over an office that needed a lot of work. All areas of the assessor’s office had been neglected. There are statistical parameters that indicate how accurate the mass appraisal system is applied. Due to neglect, Natrona County has been out of bounds in several areas over the last several years. To be out of bounds means that the mass appraisal system had not been applied fairly or equitably across the county. The lack of statistical compliance resulted in the State Board of Equalization placing Natrona County under a work order. Being under a work order means that we are required to work closely with the Department of Revenue until the mass appraisal system is again applied fairly and equitably across the county. Simply put, the mass appraisal system is a good one but the data being used was bad. We had a lot of work to do to right this ship — and we have.