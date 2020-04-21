Keown: It isn't over

At the June 13, 2019 Objection meeting before the Region Two Reviewing Officer, the Abstract of a research report from Colorado State University and the University of Idaho was read. Colorado State University is ranked in the top forestry schools in the U.S. The two universities carried out a study to see if climate change was causing an effect on natural regeneration of forests after wildfires. At the meeting copies of the 40-page report were given to Russell Bacon (Med Bow Supervisor), Jacqueline Buchanan (Review Office) and Brian Ferebee (Regional Forester for Region 2 in Golden, Colorado). Summarizing the report: It was carried out in the Rocky Mountain States National Forests including Wyoming by eight researchers over several years and its conclusion was that since 2000 there was no regeneration at all after some wild fires and only minimal regeneration if there was regeneration. The cause is lack of moisture due to climate change. Prescribed burns are in the LaVA plans. The research report was published in Ecology Letters. This is the address for the article.