Keown: The price of Landscape Vegetation Analysis

Fifty-one years ago, on June 22, 1969, the polluted Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire. The Santa Barbara, California, oil spill occurred in January and February 1969. It smeared beaches for 12 miles, killing an estimated 3,500 sea birds, as well as marine animals such as dolphins, elephant seals and sea lions. It was the environmental shot heard around the world, the largest oil spill ever in the U.S. at the time. Public citizens had little authority over large private and governmental projects dangerous to the environment. Industry or governmental agencies called the shots. Washington state senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson caused that to change. He led Congress to pass the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Congress overwhelmingly passed the law. The House approved its version of the bill on September 23, 1969, 372-15. President Richard Nixon signed the bill into law. It is Environmental Impact Statements (EISs) that are the tools of NEPA enforcement.
In its 50 years of existence, some industries and governmental agencies have begun to skirt the peoples’ NEPA. With the Landscape Vegetation Analysis Project (LaVA), the largest commercial logging operation ever planned in Wyoming, officials of the Medicine Bow National Forest (MBNF) have evaded public involvement.
With the first stage of all EIS, the agency is to introduce the project to the public with a Scoping Meeting and document. By the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR §1501.7 Scoping), wildlife organizations and environmental conservation groups are to be notified. None of these 10 groups in Wyoming were notified, not even the Wyoming Outdoor Council or the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. And by CFR 40, page 102, the main public media outlet, in this case the Boomerang, was not notified of the August 8, 2017, Scoping Meeting. But in the next public involvement stage of the NEPA process, the Draft Environmental Impact Statement document the following June, it stated on page 22 that on August 1, 2017, the Boomerang notified the public. The MBNF Superintendent and the Coordinator of the LaVA knew this was not true. There are 36,000 residents of Albany County and fewer than 15 attended the Scoping Meeting about this largest logging operation ever planned in Wyoming.
With LaVA, 600 miles of road for logging are planned, 148 square miles of clear-cutting and the commercial logging in the first six years is to increase 800% annually above the present. It is logging of live trees, not the 10 year-old beetle-kill trees. 380,000 acres are eligible for so called “treatment.” What a misnomer. It is a veiled logging project straight out of Washington D.C. and mockery of the NEPA.
According to the CFR, public meetings are to be held concerning the Final Environmental Impact Statement. True public involvement was not allowed. They were LaVA sales meetings. At the third meeting at the Cheyenne Public Utilities building (CPU is a Cooperator with MBNF and their building is public owned), the manager would not let us in with dissenting scientific information. The manager had no idea what NEPA was about.
By far the dominant use of MBNF is recreation. It already has the greatest density of roads of any Wyoming National Forest and the greatest density of recreationists. It adjoins Colorado’s six million residents. It has become Wyoming’s equivalent of the Rocky Mountain National Park. The LaVA plan will degrade this spectacular recreation draw for America.
On August 1, my wife and I recorded numbers of vehicles and states’ licenses at all sites along the Snowy Range Road. We started at the east entrance and counted cars at all of the turnouts, campgrounds and trailheads. Thirty-five states were represented: Wyoming 202 cars, Colorado 209, Nebraska 22, Texas 8, Iowa 8, Kentucky 3, Kansas 4, Utah 3, North Carolina 2, Alabama 3, Montana 4, California 4, Pennsylvania 2, Illinois 4, Missouri 3, Michigan 1, Wisconsin 10, Washington 1, Louisiana 1, Vermont 1, Oklahoma 2, Minnesota 1, Oregon 1, Arkansas 1, Florida 1, New Jersey 1, New Mexico 2, Idaho 1, Ohio 1, Tennessee 1, Mississippi 1, Virginia 3, and South Dakota 1. There were 12 cars for which we were not able to get their license. The total of cars counted was 518. Parking lots were full and overflowing. At the Lewis Lake Parking Lot, cars were lined for a half-mile from the lot at the trailheads. The Snowy Range Road would be the primary road to many of the LaVA logging areas, with the resulting truck traffic.
At this time the public awaits Supervisor Russell Bacon to make the Record of Decision about continuance of the LaVA.
I asked the Supervisor in May what current LaVA expenses had been. He said, “Use the Freedom of Information Act process for the entirety of your request.” But based on the agency’s own numbers, the project will cost $255 million, a quarter of a billion dollars — three million for the 600 miles of temporary roads. Temporary roads are not temporary for off-road vehicles. What a price for decimating our national treasure.
Editor’s note: On Aug. 13, the LaVA Record of Decision was signed by Russell Bacon, Supervisor of the Medicine Bow National Forest. The decision can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255
Duane Keown is a Professor Emeritus of Science Education at UW. Joy Keown is a retired sciences teacher and Yellowstone ranger.
