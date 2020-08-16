Keown: The price of Landscape Vegetation Analysis

With LaVA, 600 miles of road for logging are planned, 148 square miles of clear-cutting and the commercial logging in the first six years is to increase 800% annually above the present. It is logging of live trees, not the 10 year-old beetle-kill trees. 380,000 acres are eligible for so called “treatment.” What a misnomer. It is a veiled logging project straight out of Washington D.C. and mockery of the NEPA.

According to the CFR, public meetings are to be held concerning the Final Environmental Impact Statement. True public involvement was not allowed. They were LaVA sales meetings. At the third meeting at the Cheyenne Public Utilities building (CPU is a Cooperator with MBNF and their building is public owned), the manager would not let us in with dissenting scientific information. The manager had no idea what NEPA was about.

By far the dominant use of MBNF is recreation. It already has the greatest density of roads of any Wyoming National Forest and the greatest density of recreationists. It adjoins Colorado’s six million residents. It has become Wyoming’s equivalent of the Rocky Mountain National Park. The LaVA plan will degrade this spectacular recreation draw for America.