Kerpen: Biden's infrastructure plan ignores success of broadband

Broadband has been America’s greatest infrastructure success story -- modern, reliable, and passed the stress-test of soaring demand from COVID lockdown with flying colors.

It’s success stands in stark contrast to government-run infrastructure -- water, sewer, transportation -- which in many places is in a state of disrepair. It also stands in contrast to broadband in Europe, where regulators opted for government-managed pseudo-competition, as networks struggled and strained and had to be throttled when demand surged.

As the University of Pennsylvania’s Christopher Yoo reported: “Between 2010 and 2016, American providers invested on average annually 2.35 times as much per household as their European counterparts. This allowed the average U.S. household to consume more than three times as much data as the average European household in 2017, according to Cisco. This is a significant jump over the 44% difference between U.S. and Europe that existed a decade ago.”

Even Obama’s FCC chief Tom Wheeler admitted at the height of lockdown: “Credit is due to the nation’s broadband providers. The fact we can work from home is the result of hundreds of billions of investment dollars and construction and operational skill.”