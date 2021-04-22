King: Wyoming isn’t one of the last states to pass a hate crimes law. We were the first.

Hauptman writes of a population census showing an increase of bald eagles of the lower 48 states: Good news... as we reflect on the 50 years since the Wyoming eagle killings of 1971.

On May 1 1971 two Casper high school youth traveled to Jackson Canyon a few miles southwest of Casper to hike and rock climb. A mile into the canyon, they found the remains of seven bald eagles later determined poisoned...