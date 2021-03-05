Kirchhoefer: Wind energy development in the mountains: Time to say 'no' to destructive industrialization

The history, too, suggests that the Rail Tie project may be a disaster for Quantum investors: In 2014, Shell Wind Energy abandoned what was then called the “Hermosa West” project at the same location. One could surmise that even with less opposition seven years ago, Shell correctly concluded that wind development in this location was not in its nor its shareholders’ interest.

All of this, of course, offers hope for Albany County: With any luck, and if Quantum is true to the interests of its investors, it will close down the Rail Tie development and deploy investors’ capital in more productive efforts. So far, though, Quantum seems to be pursuing this development aggressively, and with potentially disastrous immediate and long-term impact on Wyoming’s open spaces, wildlife, and economy.

Sadly, local and state officials seem to be supporting Quantum’s efforts. After initially declining ConnectGen’s application to lease state land for the Rail Tie project, the State Board of Land Commissioners (SBLC) reversed itself and approved the lease. Astonishingly, existing state wind leases (per the website of the State Land and Investments Board) have produced all of $12 per acre per year. The rest of this proposed project will be on private land, where a handful of our fellow citizens, who for the most part do not live on the land leased for wind energy production, hope to be cashing royalty checks for a slight percentage of the value of the generated energy. All while trashing the property rights of their many neighbors and the habitat of the elk, mule deer, pronghorn, raptors, and other area wildlife. Ironically, industrializing this area does not change the tax yield, the state lands will still be taxed as ranch land (a pittance compared to industrial tax), even though the use has changed to industrial.