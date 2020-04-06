Kish, Hutzler: Saluting our automakers, manufacturers and energy industry for going back to war for america

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During World War II, American industrial giants retooled their operations to make the United States the “Arsenal of Democracy.” It was a Herculean effort of deeds performed and sacrifices made by what historians and economists have dubbed the Greatest Generation.

Today, in response to President Trump’s call to arms against the coronavirus, America is once again flexing its industrial muscle to answer that call and produce lifesaving equipment.

Ford, Tesla, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are among those that stand out.

For Ford, this is nothing new. The company has manufactured medical equipment in the past, including portable incubators to prevent infant deaths in rural areas in the early 1940s and ventilators, then known as iron lungs, during the 1948 polio epidemic. Tesla is reopening its Buffalo factory to produce ventilators for residents in New York City. GM is exploring building ventilators for Ventec Life Systems Inc. at one of its auto parts plants in Indiana. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is planning to produce one million masks per month at one of its plants in China to donate to first responders and health-care providers in the United States.