Klaassen: Sanctuary policies and immigration enforcement

Other jurisdictions are even more restrictive, prohibiting law enforcement personnel from having communication of any kind with federal immigration authorities. When information is not shared, criminal aliens remain at large and have the opportunity to commit other crimes. These policies are tragic for the victims of crimes that could have been prevented.

Here in Wyoming, we have no sanctuary jurisdictions. We are fortunate to partner with state and local leaders and law enforcement agencies committed to the protection of our communities. My office prosecutes dozens of criminal alien cases each year, in many instances relying on the assistance and cooperation of local authorities to identify and obtain custody of these offenders.

Even though we do not have sanctuary jurisdictions in our state, we are not immune from the risks of these policies elsewhere. When other jurisdictions refuse requests for information and cooperation, criminal aliens remain at large or may be released from custody to commit further crimes, including crimes in non-sanctuary jurisdictions like Wyoming. Simply put, sanctuary policies anywhere pose a risk to communities everywhere.

In carrying out our immigration enforcement mandate, we are upholding the rule of law that is essential to continued peace and prosperity here in Wyoming and across the nation. The United States has always been a beacon of hope and freedom – a welcoming place of opportunity for lawful immigrants who seek a better life. It will remain that refuge only so long as law and order prevails in our communities, and our leaders resist the urge to subvert the cooperation essential to effective law enforcement for the sake of political convenience.

Mark A. Klaassen is the United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0