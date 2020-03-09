Klein: Civil asset forfeiture should be eliminated entirely

The delay was bad enough, but there were other elements in the case showing the strange, contradictory nature of civil forfeiture. Miller was not convicted or even charged with a crime, because there is nothing illegal about just having a lot of cash. The best the government could do was claim Miller had ties to LSD distributors, information that was already about a decade old at the time they seized his money. When Miller’s attorneys urged the state to promptly begin the case, an assistant attorney general offered to return 10 percent of the funds, or $47,000, if Miller agreed to not oppose the forfeiture. This was allegedly drug money, but the state’s practice at the time allowed the alleged drug dealers to get some of it back. Finally, even after the passage of civil forfeiture reform in 2016, the attorney general’s office continued the case for another four years to its bitter end.