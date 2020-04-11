Krutka: Doubling down on energy innovation in a downturn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Facing a global pandemic alters one’s focus. In a world where grocery shopping can lead to hand-wringing about risks, it’s a struggle to consider what’s on the horizon. However, Wyoming’s energy sector faced challenges, such as reduced coal demand and low oil and gas pricing, prior to the impacts of COVID-19. These challenges will likely be exacerbated by the pandemic, not to mention an oil price war, as investment tightens and demand for electricity drops.

History proves, however, that investments made during downturns can pay dividends when the inevitable recovery arrives. For example, during the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009, Congress made significant investments in low-carbon technologies, including those focused on carbon capture, utilization and storage that considerably advanced technology and is paying small, but increasing, dividends for Wyoming today.

For this reason, it is more important now than ever to continue investing in innovation to benefit Wyoming’s energy sector. Fortunately, we are armed and ready with dedicated faculty, staff and students, as well as cutting edge facilities, that continue to push the boundaries of innovation in energy.