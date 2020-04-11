Krutka: Doubling down on energy innovation in a downturn

Facing a global pandemic alters one’s focus. In a world where grocery shopping can lead to hand-wringing about risks, it’s a struggle to consider what’s on the horizon. However, Wyoming’s energy sector faced challenges, such as reduced coal demand and low oil and gas pricing, prior to the impacts of COVID-19. These challenges will likely be exacerbated by the pandemic, not to mention an oil price war, as investment tightens and demand for electricity drops.
History proves, however, that investments made during downturns can pay dividends when the inevitable recovery arrives. For example, during the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009, Congress made significant investments in low-carbon technologies, including those focused on carbon capture, utilization and storage that considerably advanced technology and is paying small, but increasing, dividends for Wyoming today.
For this reason, it is more important now than ever to continue investing in innovation to benefit Wyoming’s energy sector. Fortunately, we are armed and ready with dedicated faculty, staff and students, as well as cutting edge facilities, that continue to push the boundaries of innovation in energy.
There are several opportunities that the School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming is pursuing to stem the decline in Wyoming coal production. One area is focused on new products created from coal, such as building products, paving materials and soil amendments. Another area is focused on new types of power plants, which could use coal, natural gas or biomass, and are designed to reduce all emissions to near zero. SER is working with project partners to develop one such technology called flameless pressurized oxy-combustion. In addition, SER is collaborating to advance coal beneficiation technologies – the driver for this approach is to make Wyoming coal more attractive and marketable domestically and internationally if sufficient export capacity becomes available. While there is no clear pathway to rebound coal production to previous levels, these projects are aimed at replacing some lost demand, creating new markets and potentially helping Wyoming’s miners maintain economies of scale needed to stay competitive.
There is also world-class research being undertaken at the Center for Innovation on Flow through Porous Media, led by Professor Mohammad Piri. This work is focused on improving understanding on how to maximize recovery from both conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs. Significant new oil and gas reserves within Wyoming are projected to be discovered in unconventional reservoirs, and incremental improvements to new and existing production represent major new potential revenue streams to the state. Leveraging this research with expertise from the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute could allow continued knowledge advancement even in a downturn.
Wyoming has established itself as a leader in carbon management through CCUS. There are many projects underway at UW, including large-scale CO2 injection suitability evaluations being conducted adjacent to Basin Electric’s Dry Fork Power Station under the Department of Energy’s CarbonSAFE program, led by the Center for Economic Geology Research at SER. Recent announcements that Wyoming’s comment period is now open regarding the state’s Class VI primacy, which would allow the state to issue permits for CO2 storage rather than the federal government, shows that the state is firing on all cylinders in this space – to maintain our leadership we need to keep our foot on the gas.
Of course, Wyoming cannot afford to focus only on fossil fuels. SER, through CEGR, is also undertaking research to characterize Wyoming’s rare earth elements. Production of REEs is a national security concern because the majority of these materials are produced and refined in China, but are used in a wide array of industries, from batteries to telecommunications. An increased supply of REEs are needed to support the quickly growing renewable energy sector.
Through the establishment of a new interdisciplinary center – the Center for Energy Regulation & Policy Analysis – SER is also carefully monitoring and analyzing energy policies that are critically important for Wyoming. Wyoming exports the bulk of the energy that it produces – from fossil fuels and uranium, to electricity generated by both coal and wind – so the state needs to understand how those fuels are treated in the jurisdictions where our customers live. Before they can be successfully commercialized, new energy technologies also require supportive legal, regulatory and policy regimes. CERPA is advancing these and related topics of importance for Wyoming stakeholders.
At SER, while we are now separated by social distancing, we remain committed to working together to focus on the future of Wyoming’s energy sector and engage with stakeholders across the state and beyond. Developing new technologies from a concept or laboratory-scale is a long process; it requires dedication and commitment. But we only need to look around our modern world to see it filled with examples of ultimate success in R&D. SER is committed to being part of that success for our university, the state, the nation and beyond.
Holly Krutka is executive director of the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources.
