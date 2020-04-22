Krza: We'll get through this

Children now have sophisticated technological expectations, abetted by parents who choose to focus their lives on just one or two children. In isolated Rock Springs during my childhood, kids from families often played outdoors, but before any of us escaped the house, mothers would demand, “Make your bed, clean the house, and pull some weeds.”

The university was my goal because I knew it was the ticket out into the wider world — to do what I wanted — whatever that turned out to be. I rustled up a meager scholarship and worked summers at FMC Corp’s soda ash operation. My father had gotten a job there, doing office work for the mine where workers dug out white minerals instead of black coal. As for me, my economic trajectory was up into the middle class, a launch that today, I realize, might be even harder.

Thankfully, my teenage granddaughter has come round to adjusting to our new reality. At some point the knowledge that she lived through a worldwide epidemic will help her realize that while most of us survived it, many died. Isolation was the tool that worked best to keep her safe. How strange that is – to fight an attacker with solitude.

In their time, her great-grandparents had different struggles, but with creativity and tradition, they made it through, and the generations that followed flourished. We’ll get through this too.

Paul Krza is a contributor to Writers on the Range.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about Western issues. He is a journalist and lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

