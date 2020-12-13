Kurtz: The realities of COVID-19 in Wyoming

The sad part of all this for us personally is that because of what some people call a hoax, we know 16 people who have gotten COVID-19. Six of them have died. That percentage is worse than the national average. Six different totally unrelated people, only one in a nursing home. We have gotten daily reports from their spouses: they get sick, they can’t get into the hospital, later they get to the hospital, they get worse, spouses can’t see them before they finally die an often-horrible death. Four of the people we know with COVID-19 have been hospitalized but recovered. They are not whole again, however.

My list of deaths is not the same as our church’s prayer chain, a list including a lot of deaths. They have a wider reach. Not fun having church on Zoom and hearing about who is sick or died during the week.

We visit the hospital for our church and pray for people who are there. For months we haven’t been able to go see them. For a while I could get their names off the computer and send them a card. Now I can’t get in to check the computer. The staff can’t tell me who they are. We can’t contact them and let them know that they aren’t alone, that somebody cares.