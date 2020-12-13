Kurtz: The realities of COVID-19 in Wyoming

There has been an exponential spike in COVID 19 positive cases and deaths in Wyoming this fall compared to the spring and the summer. The risk of getting COVID is much greater now than before. There are a lot of people who don’t believe there is a problem and so don’t social distance or wear a mask. I personally know people who think this is a hoax. I would like to tell a personal story about my experience.
Libby and I are old, retired, with underlying health problems. Being old and retired, we are in a group most often least affected socially and economically by COVID-19, unless you get sick and die. We don’t have to go to work or school and can stay home except for getting necessities. We owe a lot to the everyday heroes, not just the medical people, but those who go to work so we can buy groceries and get our medications, and the CATC staff who put themselves at risk so many can go where they need to go.
We are doing our job. With underlying health problems our job is to stay home and not get sick. We communicate with email and texts and Facebook Messenger with friends and family all over the West and Eastern Canada. Our hospitals and medical front line people are overloaded, the personal and financial tragedy we have is just that, a tragedy. And it will get worse. So, we are doing our job, don’t get sick use up the health care resources. Some wise people have said the way to help the economy is to not spread COVID-19. Amen to that.
The sad part of all this for us personally is that because of what some people call a hoax, we know 16 people who have gotten COVID-19. Six of them have died. That percentage is worse than the national average. Six different totally unrelated people, only one in a nursing home. We have gotten daily reports from their spouses: they get sick, they can’t get into the hospital, later they get to the hospital, they get worse, spouses can’t see them before they finally die an often-horrible death. Four of the people we know with COVID-19 have been hospitalized but recovered. They are not whole again, however.
My list of deaths is not the same as our church’s prayer chain, a list including a lot of deaths. They have a wider reach. Not fun having church on Zoom and hearing about who is sick or died during the week.
We visit the hospital for our church and pray for people who are there. For months we haven’t been able to go see them. For a while I could get their names off the computer and send them a card. Now I can’t get in to check the computer. The staff can’t tell me who they are. We can’t contact them and let them know that they aren’t alone, that somebody cares.
I have read that a public official said it is just the old people who are going to die anyway who get sick. What ignorance. My sister has been in a nursing home in Colorado for a year being treated with hormone therapy for metastatic breast cancer. In October her doctor said her cancer was in remission. Miracle No.1. In November she got COVID-19. Her roommate died from it. My sister was hospitalized with minor symptoms, got out, got worse. She is now recovering. She is a fighter and a survivor, her own hero. She said she wasn’t going to let this beat her and she didn’t. Miracle No. 2. For those who would write her off think about the dozens of family members and friends she has who are suffering with her. She counts. Everybody counts or nobody counts.
Maybe a lot of people will congregate and not social distance or wear a mask until they know somebody who died from COVID-19. Maybe even that won’t change their mind. Our Wyoming tragedy will continue to get worse. Nationally 280,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to reliable sources. The vaccine can’t help these people. That is equal to all the people in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Green River, Evanston, Riverton, Jackson and Cody. Know anybody who lives in those cities? At 1,000 deaths a day nationwide, the population equal to Wyoming will be gone, by who knows, summer 2021?
I was a city planning consultant for 35 years. A city planner’s client is the governing body, but in the bigger picture the client is the common good of the community. In the big picture of the common good, the health, safety and welfare of the community, wearing a mask and social distancing are minor temporary inconveniences. Take care of yourself and your family, that will help take care of everybody else.
Steve Kurtz is a retired certified planner who lives in Casper.
