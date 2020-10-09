Lacock: What to do when you wonder what to do

The same can be said for the state’s budget. The longer someone in need can be treated with home services, the better for the state.

When someone in the US needs a nursing home level of care, but cannot afford it, they can enter a nursing home through the Medicaid program (not Medicaid expansion). Currently, Medicaid, which is a 50/50 split of federal and state funds, pays for around 65 percent of all nursing home bed days in Wyoming. That cost is $4,300 per person, per month, split by the state and federal government. All told, that bill comes in around $140 million per year.

If that number seems out of control now, it will only get worse as Wyoming is aging faster than any state in the union other than Florida. Because of Wyoming’s Silver Tsunami, the Wyoming Department of Health suggests that $140 million could just about double in 10 years. That is not great news for a state struggling with a budget shortfall.

The best advice for our state in avoiding these costs is the same advice I have given those friends who have called - consider home services. A 2011 AARP survey of adults shows that 90 percent of adults, age 65 and older want to stay in their homes and communities as they age. That is great news for policy makers, because it means the least expensive option for long term care is also the option citizens overwhelmingly prefer.