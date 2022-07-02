Laird: Our lost hospital of Natrona County

The citizens of Natrona County once owned their own hospital -- the Wyoming Medical Center. It was well-run and staffed with doctors and nurses who lived here in Natrona County. I was born there, as were my parents, children and grandchildren.

The county commissioners sold it, in October of 2020, to Banner, a big out-of-state hospital holding company. Our former hospital is now being run from Phoenix.

Ed Renemans, a former chief financial officer and vice president at Wyoming Medical Center, believes our hospital, land and equipment was greatly undervalued when the selling price was determined. The replacement cost to acquire the land, design, build and equip a new 212 bed hospital in Casper. would be closer to $450 million, than the $200 million selling price. The net proceeds from the sale were much less than the $200 million selling price. A bargain basement deal for this out of state company named Banner, that not only acquired Wyoming Medical Center’s assets, but also Wyoming Medical Center’s market share and statewide influence of healthcare. So, why did the commissioners sell our hospital so cheap? You should ask them.

How is Banner doing? Our great doctors and nurses are starting to leave. To quote one observer, there is “unrest” at the hospital.

Research from federal agencies suggest that hospital prices increase after these types of acquisitions with no improvement to the quality of medical care. Are high prices in store for us? Very likely! Even the Biden Administration named hospitals as one business whose consolidation harmed consumers. Natrona County, you are the consumers!

If you google Banner, you will find that they had to pay an $18 million dollar settlement to the federal government for submitting false claims to Medicaid. What kind of an outfit did the current county commissioners allow to buy our hospital? What was the reason to be in such a hurry to sell?

Were the county commissioners acting in the best interests of the people when they sold our hospital? Isn’t it time for a change?

I have spent my whole life fighting for the residents of Natrona County and I don’t intend to stop!

Dallas Laird is a criminal justice attorney in Casper. This column was written with consultation from Ed Renemans, former chief financial officer and vice president of Wyoming Medical Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0