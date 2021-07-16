Lambers: Save Madagascar from famine

Imagine if the only food you have on your table is dried cactus and your shelves are bare. And you have to spend your day searching for food and water. There is very little to be found anywhere in your community.

It's hard for many of us to imagine that horror. But it is happening tragically in Southern Madagascar.

Climate change has led to severe and repeated drought in the island nation off the coast of Africa. The World Food Program's (WFP) Shelley Thakral reports how where there was once rushing water, there is now dry and cracked earth. If you look below a bridge built to pass over water, you see nothing but dry ground.

Without rains, farmers have been unable to grow food and this has left families in a desperate situation. They have to sell off what little possessions they have. They have to withdraw their children from school so they can help search for food.

One of the drought victims, Tamaria, told WFP “We live on wild tubers like fangitse and the red cactus in the forest. We sold all our domestic goods, including spoons.....There is no activity, no work opportunity, no harvest, and nothing to put on the table.”

Families spend their day searching for food and water and this leaves them exhausted. With little calorie intake they grow weaker.