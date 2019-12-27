Lambers: The Yankee Friend Ship of Christmas 1947

The Yankee Friend Ship set sail at the start of the New Year for Scotland with these supplies for the needy. Well over a million dollars of food and clothing made for a wonderful holiday gift for Scotland. In addition, the Yankee Friend Ship was also able to bring some supplies that had missed their pickup for the Friendship Train.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The generosity of New England with the Friend Ship, along with the Friendship Train, helped Europe recover from World War II. These were initiatives that were citizen-led. It was foreign policy by the people in feeding the hungry. That is the best foreign policy. The Marshall Plan the following year completed the rebuilding of Europe.

Food for the hungry is always the foundation for reconstruction and peace. We should remember this, as the holidays arrive, millions worldwide are struggling in hunger. They too need help like Scotland and Europe after World War II.

The civil war in Yemen has left over 20 million people in need of food aid. The World Food Program has sounded the alarm in South Sudan as hunger is escalating.

Drought, driven by climate change, is causing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa and Southern Africa. Haiti, Afghanistan, Syria and many other countries are desperate for food.