Lambers: Ukraine war, humanitarian crisis must be prevented

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to a massive humanitarian crisis. As White House spokesperson Jen Psaki says “Our view is this is an extremely dangerous situation. We’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine.”

It’s vital we remember that Eastern Ukraine is already reeling from years of conflict between the government and Russian backed rebels.

Nearly 3 million people in Eastern Ukraine need humanitarian assistance right now. This dire situation will get much worse should Russian troops invade. The U.S. must convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops from the border with Ukraine.

Many hungry and cold civilians live near the line of contact in Eastern Ukraine, separating rebel held areas from those controlled by the government. It’s a silent humanitarian crisis, largely ignored by the world. The charity CARE called Ukraine one of “‘The Most Under-Reported Humanitarian Crises of 2021’

Ukraine’s crisis with Russia might seem new to many of us, but it has been ongoing for years with the rebels offensive.

Dominik Stillhart, of the International Committee of the Red Cross, explains “Ukraine may again be a top headline, but it never stopped being one for the people suffering through the fighting. We support hundreds of thousands of people living close to the line of contact who regularly suffer from disrupted access to medical care, food, water, heating and electricity, but also to education, social services and livelihood opportunities.”

The people of Eastern Ukraine are pleading for a lasting peace settlement to end the fighting between the rebels and the government. Existing ceasefires are shaky.

Ms. Osnat Lubrani, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, says “On my visits to eastern Ukraine, I hear people repeat the same plea over and over. They want hostilities to stop. They want not to fear for their lives any longer. On behalf of those whose voices often remain unheard, I call on parties to respect the ceasefire.”

A true peace is needed. The last thing they need is Russia to send its army into Ukraine again. That will surely spiral Ukraine into a much deeper humanitarian tragedy of hunger and displacement. Where there is war famine will follow. That is where Russia is leading its neighbor tragically toward.

The Russian people should also be very critical of President Putin being such an aggressor, for it is the common man that has to finance the Russian military and its wars.

For impoverished Russia, they can ill afford to put resources into military offensives that are completely unnecessary. Russia is not threatened with invasion by Ukraine or the NATO alliance, which only has small defensive forces in the region.

Russia should begin to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s border, recognizing that there can be no victory in war with its neighbor, only prolonged suffering for both nations.

U.S. and Russian negotiations should chart a road to peace, and it starts with this crucial step away from war.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.” His writing have been published by the NY Times, Baltimore Sun, History News Network and many other news outlets.

