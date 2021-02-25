Landen and Burkhart: Funding roads cannot be put off any longer

Another option under consideration is Senate File 73, which would create a toll on Interstate 80 (I-80). This bill is not without its critics, and we understand that. It’s easy to advocate for taxing traffic on I-80 for those who don’t drive it regularly. It’s another thing if you live along it. But the bill is worth debating, because it would create an estimated $136 million in annual revenue, about 60 percent of which would be generated by out-of-state traffic. It also allows for the evaluation of options for local traffic use.

The Legislature is also considering adjusting registration and licensing fees to raise revenue. But, at the end of the day, those fees on their own will not be enough to fix the holes in our transportation budget. It will take far more.

It is not just asphalt and concrete that need modernizing; our computer systems need an upgrade, too. The system that WYDOT, the Highway Patrol and numerous state agencies operate on is a relic of the 1980s. Three years ago the cost of replacing the system was about $50 million; today that cost has grown to about $70 million. This week, the Joint Transportation Committee advanced legislation that would require WYDOT and other agencies to identify funding from their existing budgets to finance the upgrade.