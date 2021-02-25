Landen and Burkhart: Funding roads cannot be put off any longer

As many Wyomingites know, our state is facing significant budget challenges. Declining public revenues have forced the Legislature to make difficult spending reductions across the board. Transportation funding is among those, but it is one area we cannot cut into the black. It is necessary that we identify new revenue sources if we hope to bring our roads, bridges and highways—which we all rely on—into good repair.
We are already behind the eight ball. Much of our transportation infrastructure is antiquated and aging. Nearly 10 percent of our state’s bridges are structurally deficient, and more than 30,400 miles of roads are in poor condition, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2017 report card (the most recent data). That costs Wyoming drivers over $350 a year in wear on their vehicles, not to mention the mounting bill that comes with putting off necessary maintenance and repairs.
It goes without saying that our roads are critical to everyday life for every Wyoming resident. Roads are how we get to work and how we send our kids to activities and events. They are how we move goods and provide services. Very simply, every part of our economy depends on sound, reliable infrastructure.
The Legislature is working with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and other agencies to reduce spending. The impacts of those cuts range from minor (like cancelling installations of overhead traffic signs) to inconvenient (rest stop closures) to significant (deferring construction projects like the expansion of Highway 212, College Drive, in Laramie County). More than $126 million of assigned construction projects have been put on hold.
At the same time, the Joint Transportation Committee is considering several bills to create new revenue. Our goal is to ensure that any new taxes are fair and paid evenly by all those who use our roads and highways. Taxes are never easy. But we need to consider them now. Deferred maintenance costs on taxpayers are compounding every day.
The first and most practical legislation under consideration, House Bill 26, would raise Wyoming’s gas and diesel fuel tax by nine cents (currently, it is 24 cents per gallon). The impact on prices at the pump would be less—likely about a penny per gallon—and the tax would generate about $60 million in revenue annually. If approved, this fuel tax increase would be the first since 2013, and it would bring Wyoming into line with neighboring states.
Importantly, the gas tax is progressive—it is paid by everyone who uses our roads on a pay-as-you-go basis. And it captures tourist and commercial traffic, which account for about 51 percent of traffic. Our generation needs to do its part. A generation ago, the fuel tax amounted to about 28 percent of the pump price. What we pay today has fallen to about 10 percent, which has contributed to our shortages in road and highway funding.
On Tuesday, the fuel tax legislation was advanced by the Transportation Committee with amendments to phase in the increase over three years and that the revenue be used specifically for construction, upkeep and repairs of our roads.
Another option under consideration is Senate File 73, which would create a toll on Interstate 80 (I-80). This bill is not without its critics, and we understand that. It’s easy to advocate for taxing traffic on I-80 for those who don’t drive it regularly. It’s another thing if you live along it. But the bill is worth debating, because it would create an estimated $136 million in annual revenue, about 60 percent of which would be generated by out-of-state traffic. It also allows for the evaluation of options for local traffic use.
The Legislature is also considering adjusting registration and licensing fees to raise revenue. But, at the end of the day, those fees on their own will not be enough to fix the holes in our transportation budget. It will take far more.
It is not just asphalt and concrete that need modernizing; our computer systems need an upgrade, too. The system that WYDOT, the Highway Patrol and numerous state agencies operate on is a relic of the 1980s. Three years ago the cost of replacing the system was about $50 million; today that cost has grown to about $70 million. This week, the Joint Transportation Committee advanced legislation that would require WYDOT and other agencies to identify funding from their existing budgets to finance the upgrade.
Finally, what we expect will be welcome news for most residents—House Bill 37 will not be considered. The bill would have assessed a usage fee on our roads. While there were some interesting ideas within the bill, it would have fallen disproportionately on people who must travel for work and for medical care—which, as a rural state, is a big part of our population—while ignoring tourist and out of state commercial traffic. In our view, it would have required significant government resources to manage and administer.
Tax increases are never easy to swallow, no matter what form they take. But we do ourselves a favor by biting the bullet now rather than kicking the can down the road while deferred costs continue to skyrocket. As a bonus, investing in our roads and bridges now will create construction jobs that will put our hard-working men and women back to work rebuilding infrastructure that is critical to Wyoming’s future.
Funding our roads, highways, bridges, patrolmen, snowplows and the host of services housed under the transportation umbrella is never an easy lift. But together we can do this. We have to do this.
Bill Landen (R-SD27) is Chairman of the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee. Donald Burkhart (R-HD15) is Chairman of the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee.